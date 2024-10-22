Open in App
    • Marshfield News Herald

    When will Planet Fitness open its new gym in Marshfield mall? We have the latest.

    By Caitlin Shuda, Marshfield News-Herald,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zft3A_0wGo3jsE00

    MARSHFIELD – Planet Fitness will open next month in Marshfield.

    The fitness center chain announced in a news release last week it will open Nov. 16 at 503 E. Ives St. in Marshfield. The company is currently running a “Pre-Grand Opening Sale" until its opening, according to the release.

    The 15,000-square-foot gym will offer 50 cardio machines, 62 pieces of strength equipment, a stretching and mobility area, flat-screen televisions, two massage chairs, two HydroMassage loungers, two HydroMassage beds, two tanning rooms, a light therapy room, and fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers.

    Plans to add Planet Fitness to the former Marshfield Mall site have been in the works since 2022 when Marshfield's Common Council approved a development agreement that included a rendering of the site featuring Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below and Planet Fitness. Five Below opened in July 2023, Ross Dress for Less opened last October, and Hobby Lobby opened in February at the redeveloped Marshfield Mall.

    One of the priorities of Planet Fitness is to provide high-quality experiences to members in a “Judgement Free Zone,” offering a place where members of any fitness level can feel comfortable in a friendly, hassle-free and non-intimidating environment.

    Ahead of its Marshfield opening, Planet Fitness donated fitness equipment to the Marshfield Fire Department last week. The company donated two treadmills, two benches, a set of dumbbells and a set of plates Oct. 16 to help firefighters maintain physical health and reach their fitness goals, according to the release.

    For more information, visit planetfitness.com/gyms/marshfield-wi or find Planet Fitness on Facebook.

    Local election news: Early voting begins Tuesday. Here's what Marshfield-area voters need to know.

    Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda .

    This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: When will Planet Fitness open its new gym in Marshfield mall? We have the latest.

