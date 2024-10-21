Early voting begins Tuesday. Here's what Marshfield-area voters need to know.

Wisconsin state assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Donna Rozar has served in the role since 2021 but filed for noncandidacy after redistricting removed her residence from the district.
Wisconsin voters will, collectively, see over 210 school funding referenda on ballots through 2024, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data. 120 districts will consider them in November. Here’s what some area districts are considering.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0