Early voting begins Tuesday. Here's what Marshfield-area voters need to know.

MARSHFIELD – Here's your guide to contested races in the Nov. 5 election in the Marshfield area. The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A mix of races are on the ballot, including U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Wisconsin State Assembly and a statewide referendum question.

Some area voters will see school district referenda and referenda on whether to change town clerks and treasurers to appointed positions.

At myvote.wi.gov , you can:

Here's the list of contested races for Marshfield-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

U.S. President

U.S. presidents serve four-year terms. Democrat Joe Biden announced he would not pursue a second term in office earlier this year.

Kamala D. Harris / Tim Walz (Democratic)

Donald J. Trump / JD Vance (Republican)

Randall Terry / Stephen Broden (Constitution)

Chase Russell Oliver / Mike ter Maat (Libertarian)

Jill Stein / Rudolph Ware (Wisconsin Green)

Claudia De la Cruz / Karina Garcia (Party for Socialism and Liberation)

Cornel West / Melina Abdullah (Justice For All)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. / Nicole Shanahan (We The People)

U.S. Senate

U.S. senators serve six-year terms. Democrat Tammy Baldwin has served in the role since 2013.

Tammy Baldwin (Democratic)

Eric Hovde (Republican)

Phil Anderson (Disrupt The Corruption)

Thomas Leager (America First)

U.S. Congress District 7

U.S. Congress representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Tom Tiffany has served in the role since 2021.

Kyle Kilbourn (Democratic)

Tom Tiffany (Republican)

District 7 Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District seat

State Assembly District 69

Wisconsin state assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Donna Rozar has served in the role since 2021 but filed for noncandidacy after redistricting removed her residence from the district.

Roger Halls (Democratic)

Joshua Steven Kelley (Independent)

Karen Hurd (Republican)

District 69 candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District seat

State Assembly District 86

Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican John Spiros has served in the role since 2013.

John Small (Democratic)

John Spiros (Republican)

District 86 candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin's 86th Assembly District seat

Area school district referenda

Wisconsin voters will, collectively, see over 210 school funding referenda on ballots through 2024, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data. 120 districts will consider them in November. Here’s what some area districts are considering.

Marshfield School District: $71.58 million capital improvement referendum

Colby School District: $17.77 million capital improvement referendum

Marathon City School District: $1.6 million recurring referendum

Medford School District: $22.67 million capital improvement referendum

Mosinee School District: $19.75 million capital improvement referendum

Pittsville School District: $6.02 million non-recurring referendum

Town referenda on appointing clerk/treasurer positions

Here are the municipalities considering making elected clerk and/or treasurer positions appointed in Wood County:

Town of Auburndale: Town clerk

Town clerk Town of Cameron: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question

Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question Town of Dexter: Town clerk

Town clerk Town of Lincoln: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question

Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question Town of Sherry: Town clerk

Town clerk Town of Wood: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA TODAY NETWORK - Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Early voting begins Tuesday. Here's what Marshfield-area voters need to know.