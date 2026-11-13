Marshfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to outpatient rehab. If you’re in the medical world and want steady hours and local teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: South River Veterinary Service

South River Veterinary Service Location: Marshfield, MA

Type: Part-time or Full-time, in-person

Part-time or Full-time, in-person Pay: $24–$32/hour, based on experience

AAHA-accredited, award-winning small animal practice with a 4-day workweek option and modern medicine in a low-drama, team-focused setting. Full-time staff get health, dental, PTO, retirement plan, relocation help, and CE support.

Employer: South River Veterinary Service

South River Veterinary Service Location: Marshfield, MA

Type: ~30–35 hours/week, in-person, no weekends

~30–35 hours/week, in-person, Pay: $18–$24/hour

Great fit if you like a fast-paced, independently owned small animal hospital and want steady weekday hours. You’ll help with exams, lab work, x-rays, cleaning, and client service, with an employee discount on pet care.

Employer: Franklin & Marshfield Physical Therapy (MK Rehabilitation, LLC)

Location: Marshfield, MA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $85,000–$105,000/year + bonus opportunities

Outpatient ortho/sports clinic with 45-minute 1-on-1 visits, no aides, no weekends, half-day Fridays, 4 weeks PTO, and 9 paid holidays. Strong mentorship for new grads, CE reimbursement, APTA dues, and a supportive PT/OT team focused on quality care over volume.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.