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Marshallville
⚠️ Marshallville City Hall closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving
12 days ago
⚠️ Marshallville City Hall closed for Thanksgiving
City Hall will be closed on Thursday, 11/26/2026 and Friday, 11/27/2026 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you need to handle any city business, like paying bills or permits, plan to visit before or after these dates, as offices will not be open on those two days.
More Info: CITY HALL WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY 11/26/2026 & FRI...
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