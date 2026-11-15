Three fluffy sisters in Marshalltown, IA are hoping to find calm, loving homes where they can grow up feeling safe and loved. All are at the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown and ready for adoption.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Personality: A beautiful, fluffy girl with a sweet but shy nature. She may need a little time to feel safe in a new home, but once she settles in, her gentle, playful side comes out.

A beautiful, fluffy girl with a nature. She may need a little time to feel safe in a new home, but once she settles in, her gentle, playful side comes out. Good with: Other cats ; enjoys playing and spending time with her sisters.

; enjoys playing and spending time with her sisters. Ideal home: A patient, calm home that will give her time and space to build confidence.

A patient, calm home that will give her time and space to build confidence. Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

👉 Meet Jeanette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Personality: Very sweet and fluffy , but still a bit shy. She’s waiting for the right person to help her come out of her shell and feel safe.

Very , but still a bit shy. She’s waiting for the right person to help her come out of her shell and feel safe. Good with: Other cats ; enjoys playing with her sisters.

; enjoys playing with her sisters. Ideal home: A calm, loving home that will let her settle in at her own pace and show her how good family life can be.

A calm, loving home that will let her settle in at her own pace and show her how good family life can be. Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

👉 Meet Eleanor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Personality: A sweet, fluffy social butterfly of the trio. Still a bit shy, but more outgoing and curious. She loves to interact, play, and see what’s going on.

A of the trio. Still a bit shy, but more outgoing and curious. She loves to interact, play, and see what’s going on. Good with: Other cats ; would love a home where she can keep playing and exploring.

; would love a home where she can keep playing and exploring. Ideal home: A home that will let her play, explore, and keep growing her confidence, possibly with another friendly cat.

A home that will let her play, explore, and keep growing her confidence, possibly with another friendly cat. Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

👉 Meet Brittney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Marshalltown, IA and have a calm, loving home, consider opening your heart to one (or more) of these fluffy sisters. Call Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown at (641) 753-9046 to ask about visiting or starting an adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.