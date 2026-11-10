🏥 Marshalltown, IA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

Marshalltown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready to grow your career (or even start one), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Accura HealthCare of Marshalltown

Accura HealthCare of Marshalltown Location: Marshalltown, IA

Type: OTHER (full-time and part-time shifts available)

OTHER (full-time and part-time shifts available) Salary: Not listed

Accura will pay for you to get your CNA certification, so this is a strong pick if you want to break into healthcare with no license yet. You’ll work in an 84-bed skilled nursing facility, build relationships with residents, and can choose from day, evening, overnight, or some 12-hour shifts, with benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: McFarland Clinic

Location: Marshalltown, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Competitive clinic pay (exact amount not listed)

Full-time imaging role at central Iowa’s largest physician-owned multi-specialty clinic. You’ll perform X-ray and CT exams, work weekday hours only, and get a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Marshalltown, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve older adults in home and senior living settings, focusing on mobility, balance, and independence. This role offers solid clinical autonomy, evidence-based practice, and close teamwork with other rehab pros.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.