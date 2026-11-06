🐱 Friendly Marshalltown Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Marshalltown has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Each one is already in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown and hoping to meet their new family soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Chandler is a very sweet boy who was found as a stray after spending the night calling for help. Now that he’s safe, he’s showing just how loving and special he is. He’s ready for a home where he’ll always feel secure and cared for.

👉 Meet Chandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Potatoe is a gentle, shy boy who is still learning that the world isn’t so scary. Once he feels safe, his curious side comes out and he enjoys exploring and watching what’s going on. He came from the same place as Freddy Cougar and Michael Meowers and is good with both cats and dogs, which makes him a nice fit for a multi-pet home.

👉 Meet Potatoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Sam is a sweet, rambunctious kitten who loves fun and people. He has lots of playful energy and can turn almost anything into a game. With his outgoing, fun-loving nature, he’d be a great match for a family looking for an active, social kitten to grow up with.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Annabelle is a young cream-colored kitten looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, she’ll need the usual kitten care, playtime, and gentle guidance as she settles into her new home.

👉 Meet Annabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Freddy Cougar is a sweet, curious boy who lost his home when his owner passed away. He likes to explore and check out his surroundings and is good with both cats and dogs, so he could fit well into a home with other pets. He’s ready for a second chance with a new family.

👉 Meet Freddy Cougar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Tux is a black-and-white kitten looking for a home of her own. As a young cat, she’ll bring lots of energy and play to the family who adopts her.

👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Marshalltown, IA, please consider visiting the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown or calling (641) 753-9046 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.