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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Marshalltown
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Marshalltown, IA? These wonderful dogs at the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown are hoping for a loving home.
Tiny Tim
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown
- Phone: (641) 753-9046
Tiny Tim is a young terrier mix with a cute white and brown coat and plenty of energy to share. As a medium-sized pup, he’s a great choice if you want a dog who’s active but still easy to manage at home and on walks.
👉 Meet Tiny Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meathead
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown
- Phone: (641) 753-9046
Meathead is an adult shepherd mix with a rich chocolate-brown coat. If you like smart, loyal dogs who enjoy having a job to do, this handsome guy could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet Meathead and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nari
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown
- Phone: (641) 753-9046
Nari is a striking black-and-white pit bull terrier mix. She’s an adult girl who’s ready for a stable, loving home where she can be part of the family.
👉 Meet Nari and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Marshalltown, please consider visiting the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown or giving them a call at (641) 753-9046 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.