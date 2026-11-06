🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Marshalltown

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Marshalltown, IA? These wonderful dogs at the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown are hoping for a loving home.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Tiny Tim is a young terrier mix with a cute white and brown coat and plenty of energy to share. As a medium-sized pup, he’s a great choice if you want a dog who’s active but still easy to manage at home and on walks.

👉 Meet Tiny Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Meathead is an adult shepherd mix with a rich chocolate-brown coat. If you like smart, loyal dogs who enjoy having a job to do, this handsome guy could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Meathead and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown

Phone: (641) 753-9046

Nari is a striking black-and-white pit bull terrier mix. She’s an adult girl who’s ready for a stable, loving home where she can be part of the family.

👉 Meet Nari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Marshalltown, please consider visiting the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown or giving them a call at (641) 753-9046 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.