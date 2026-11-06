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Marshalltown

🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Marshalltown

8 days ago

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Marshalltown, IA? These wonderful dogs at the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown are hoping for a loving home.

Tiny Tim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbZs0_1GoMiXKP00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown
  • Phone: (641) 753-9046

Tiny Tim is a young terrier mix with a cute white and brown coat and plenty of energy to share. As a medium-sized pup, he’s a great choice if you want a dog who’s active but still easy to manage at home and on walks.

👉 Meet Tiny Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Meathead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PUUg_1GoMiXKP00
  • Breed: Shepherd mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown
  • Phone: (641) 753-9046

Meathead is an adult shepherd mix with a rich chocolate-brown coat. If you like smart, loyal dogs who enjoy having a job to do, this handsome guy could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Meathead and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojWfC_1GoMiXKP00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown
  • Phone: (641) 753-9046

Nari is a striking black-and-white pit bull terrier mix. She’s an adult girl who’s ready for a stable, loving home where she can be part of the family.

👉 Meet Nari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Marshalltown, please consider visiting the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown or giving them a call at (641) 753-9046 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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