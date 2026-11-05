🔧 Marshalltown, IA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Marshalltown’s plants are busy, and they’re looking for hands-on people who like fixing things and keeping equipment running.

Here are a few solid maintenance roles hiring now:

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Location: Marshalltown, IA (1402 S 17th Ave)

(1402 S 17th Ave) Type: Full-time maintenance role (listed via internship posting)

(listed via internship posting) Pay: $25.00 – $38.00 per hour , plus OT at 1.5x over 8 hrs/40 hrs, weekends, and holidays

, plus OT at over 8 hrs/40 hrs, weekends, and holidays Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, uniforms, safety shoe/glasses stipends, tool stipend, paid training

Work on mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems in a busy corrugated packaging plant. This is a multicraft role with paid training to move up in skill level and pay. Must have 2+ years industrial maintenance experience; technical degree is a plus. Apply directly at careers.packagingcorp.com to be considered.

Employer: JBS USA (JBS Pork)

Location: Marshalltown, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role doing construction, welding, plumbing, hydraulics, and electrical work to keep a large pork plant running. You’ll monitor production areas, complete work orders, follow strict safety rules (like Lock Out Tag Out), and help solve mechanical problems that cause downtime. Industrial construction or prior maintenance experience is preferred, and you’ll need to work 40+ hours per week across plant areas.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.