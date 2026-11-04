🏭 Multiple 2nd & 3rd Shift Manufacturing Jobs in Marshalltown

Marshalltown’s plants are busy right now, especially on 2nd and 3rd shift. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Location: Marshalltown, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.30/hour to start (with raises after probation), plus annual bonus

Run production equipment, lead a small crew, and keep box quality on point. This role is great if you have strong mechanical skills, can work 2nd (2–10 pm) or 3rd (10 pm–6 am), and don’t mind overtime and some weekends. Solid benefits kick in within 30 days, plus 401(k) with match, vacation, and paid holidays.

Employer: Emerson

Location: Marshalltown, IA

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift

Help keep Emerson’s products on spec by inspecting parts, solving quality issues, and supporting lean projects like 6S and continuous improvement. Good fit if you can read drawings, do basic math, and like detail work; inspection or GD&T experience is a plus.

Employer: JBS USA

Location: Marshalltown, IA

Type: Full-time, exempt (salaried)

Shift: 2nd shift , weekends as needed

, Apply by: 11/12/2026 (posting date 11/02/2026)

Lead a cut floor team in the pork division, making sure production stays safe, efficient, and on schedule. You’ll supervise staff, handle production records, and work closely with other departments—ideal if you have strong production know-how and people skills. Resume required; applications without one are disqualified.

Employer: Emerson

Location: Marshalltown, IA

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift

Operate forklifts, move materials around the plant, and keep inventory updated in Oracle. This is a good match if you’re comfortable on your feet, can read basic technical instructions, and like a mix of driving and warehouse work. Prior PIV, rigging, or painting experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.