🚧 Nov. 4 no parking on N 9th & W South for street work

🚧 No street parking Nov. 4 for road work on N 9th & W South

On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, on-street parking is not allowed from 7 AM to 7 PM on:

N 9th St from W Church St to W State St

from W South St from S 6th St to Center St

This is to let crews do street maintenance as part of a new asphalt preservation test.

During this work:

Streets may be one lane at times with flaggers directing traffic.

at times with directing traffic. You may have short driveway access delays (15–45 minutes) .

. On-street parking is strictly prohibited during treatment and sweeping.

The pilot treatment runs Nov. 4–10, 2026 on:

N 9th St (W Church to W State)

W South St (S 6th to Center)

E South St (Center to S 3rd Ave)

S 3rd Ave (E South to E Anson St)

Use extra caution, follow flaggers, and avoid driving on freshly treated areas until sand is spread.

Questions? Contact Public Works: (641) 754-5734 or follow “City of Marshalltown – Local Government” on Facebook for updates.