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Marshalltown
🚧 Nov. 4 no parking on N 9th & W South for street work
3 days ago
🚧 No street parking Nov. 4 for road work on N 9th & W South
On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, on-street parking is not allowed from 7 AM to 7 PM on:
- N 9th St from W Church St to W State St
- W South St from S 6th St to Center St
This is to let crews do street maintenance as part of a new asphalt preservation test.
During this work:
- Streets may be one lane at times with flaggers directing traffic.
- You may have short driveway access delays (15–45 minutes).
- On-street parking is strictly prohibited during treatment and sweeping.
The pilot treatment runs Nov. 4–10, 2026 on:
- N 9th St (W Church to W State)
- W South St (S 6th to Center)
- E South St (Center to S 3rd Ave)
- S 3rd Ave (E South to E Anson St)
Use extra caution, follow flaggers, and avoid driving on freshly treated areas until sand is spread.
Questions? Contact Public Works: (641) 754-5734 or follow “City of Marshalltown – Local Government” on Facebook for updates.
More Info: Street Maintenance Work 11/4/26 - No On Street Par...
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