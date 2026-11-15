Marshall has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control would love to meet you.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Knox is a handsome, cream-colored young cattle dog mix. He’s a medium-sized boy, a great fit if you want an active companion without going too big. Cattle dog mixes are often smart and energetic, so Knox may enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things with you.

👉 Meet Knox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Nash is another cream-colored young cattle dog mix looking for a home. He’s also medium-sized and would likely do well with an adopter who enjoys an active lifestyle and has time for training and play.

👉 Meet Nash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Small) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Rosemary is a sweet baby mixed-breed pup with a soft tan/fawn coat. She’s still very young, so she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Rosemary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Bubbles is a young cream-colored cattle dog mix. As a medium-sized female, she may be a nice match if you’re looking for an active but manageable companion to share your daily routine.

👉 Meet Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, call Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control at (903) 935-4530 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Marshall can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.