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Marshall shelter seeks owners of two found dogs
9 days ago
The City of Marshall Pet Adoption Center is trying to find the owners of two dogs that were recently brought into the shelter. Anyone who recognizes the dogs or has information about their family is asked to contact the Marshall Pet Adoption Center so the pets can be reunited with their owners.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Marshall Pet Adoption Center
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