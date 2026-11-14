Marshall has some very sweet kittens hoping for loving homes. All of these babies are at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: White and gray/blue

White and gray/blue Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Milo is a tiny girl with a soft white and gray coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a gentle home ready to guide her as she grows.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Mischief is a darling orange baby girl. If you love classic orange kitties, she might be the one for you.

👉 Meet Mischief and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Cream or ivory/white

Cream or ivory/white Gender: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Fire has a soft cream-and-white coat and is still very young. Call the shelter for more details about this little one’s personality and needs.

👉 Meet Fire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Scrappy is a baby boy with a handsome gray-and-white coat. He’s young and ready to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Scrappy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control

Phone: (903) 935-4530

Trouble is a tiny orange boy with a big future ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Trouble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Marshall, TX, please consider visiting Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control or calling (903) 935-4530 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.