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🐱 Playful Marshall Kittens Ready for Adoption in East Texas
Marshall has some very sweet kittens hoping for loving homes. All of these babies are at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control and are looking for families to grow up with.
Milo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: White and gray/blue
- Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control
- Phone: (903) 935-4530
Milo is a tiny girl with a soft white and gray coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a gentle home ready to guide her as she grows.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mischief
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red
- Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control
- Phone: (903) 935-4530
Mischief is a darling orange baby girl. If you love classic orange kitties, she might be the one for you.
👉 Meet Mischief and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Cream or ivory/white
- Gender: Not listed
- Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control
- Phone: (903) 935-4530
Fire has a soft cream-and-white coat and is still very young. Call the shelter for more details about this little one’s personality and needs.
👉 Meet Fire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scrappy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue and white
- Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control
- Phone: (903) 935-4530
Scrappy is a baby boy with a handsome gray-and-white coat. He’s young and ready to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Scrappy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trouble
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Shelter: Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control
- Phone: (903) 935-4530
Trouble is a tiny orange boy with a big future ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Trouble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Marshall, TX, please consider visiting Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control or calling (903) 935-4530 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.