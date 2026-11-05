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Marshall

Marshall Library hosts final 2026 book sale

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VljV9_1GoayUTo00

The Marshall Public Library will hold its last book sale of 2026 from Friday, November 6 through Saturday, November 14. The sale opens each day at 9:30 a.m. when the library opens and closes 30 minutes before the library closes, and all proceeds from the Friends Sale help fund library programs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Marshall TX - City Hall

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