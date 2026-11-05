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Marshall

Marshall burn ban remains in effect inside city

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ziu1_1GoaySiM00

The outdoor burn ban inside the City of Marshall remains in effect, even though Harrison County has lifted its countywide ban. The National Weather Service in Shreveport reports ongoing drought and elevated wildfire risk for at least the coming week, and fire danger is higher in town because homes and businesses are closer together. The Marshall Fire Department, led by Fire Chief David Rainwater, will keep monitoring conditions and will lift the city burn ban only when it is safe.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Marshall TX - City Hall

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