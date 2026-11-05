🍽️ Marshall, TX Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Marshall’s food scene is busy, from drive‑thru favorites to downtown spots with regulars at the bar. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast‑paced work and taking care of guests.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Marshall, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high‑volume McDonald’s restaurant, run the business, and coach a team of managers and crew. This role focuses on hitting goals, keeping quality and service high, and growing people, with competitive pay and access to benefits like paid time off, education support, and insurance (details depend on the franchise employer).

Employer: Blue Frog Restaurant and Catering

Location: Marshall, TX

Type: Part-time (about 25–35 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $5.00 – $10.00/hour

Downtown spot Blue Frog + Blissmoor is looking for a skilled bartender/server who can handle both the bar and the floor. If you already know cocktails, can manage a busy section, and like building regulars, this is a chance to use your experience in a locally owned restaurant.

Employer: Blue Frog Restaurant and Catering

Location: Marshall, TX

Type: In‑person, hours 30–40/week

In‑person, hours Pay: $10.00 – $15.00/hour

Great entry point if you want to work in a kitchen and don’t mind staying on your feet. You’ll keep dishes and work areas clean and help with basic kitchen tasks, with the chance to grow into prep and cooking if you’re reliable and eager to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local spots often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.