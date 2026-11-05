🏥 Multiple Healthcare Roles in Marshall, NC with Community Clinic

Healthcare hiring is steady in Marshall, NC, especially for providers who like outpatient work and small-town life close to Asheville.

Here are several solid openings with Hot Springs Health Program, Inc. right now:

Employer: Hot Springs Health Program, Inc.

Hot Springs Health Program, Inc. Location: Marshall, NC (clinics across Madison County)

(clinics across Madison County) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient-only primary care role with no OB or hospital coverage. Eligible site for National Health Service Corps, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and High Needs Service Bonus, with Epic EHR, on-site pharmacy, labs, and X-ray. Call 828-649-1779 if you’re an MD/DO interested in flexible hours in a rural community just north of Asheville.

Employer: Hot Springs Health Program, Inc.

Hot Springs Health Program, Inc. Location: Marshall, NC (serving Mars Hill, Marshall, Hot Springs, Laurel)

(serving Mars Hill, Marshall, Hot Springs, Laurel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient-only role with no OB or hospital work, serving a mix of families in a rural FQHC look-alike setting. You’ll use Epic, work with a team of physicians and APPs, and may add nursing home or hospice care if you’re interested. Site qualifies for NHSC and PSLF.

Employer: Hot Springs Health Program, Inc.

Hot Springs Health Program, Inc. Location: Marshall, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based pediatrics only, with no OB or inpatient work. This role offers loan repayment options through NHSC/PSLF, Epic EHR, and on-site pharmacy, labs, and X-ray. Call 828-649-1779 or send your resume to employment@hotspringshealth-nc.org if you want to practice pediatrics in a mountain community near Asheville.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.