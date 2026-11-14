Marshall’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to hospital quality work. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay in care but protect your time and energy.

Employer: HEARING AND SPEECH CENTER

HEARING AND SPEECH CENTER Location: Marshall, MN & Worthington, MN (flexible hub; Sioux Falls commuters welcome)

(flexible hub; Sioux Falls commuters welcome) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $45,000/year

4-day workweek, Monday–Thursday only, with a 3-day weekend every week and no evenings or weekends. Private, low-drama clinic focused on patient outcomes, with mileage reimbursement, retirement plan with match, HSA, generous PTO, and CE support. Open to Licensed Hearing Instrument Dispensers and Audiologists (Au.D./Master’s).

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local health system)

CompHealth (recruiting for a local health system) Location: Marshall, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000 – $350,000/year (estimated range)

Clinic-only internal medicine role with no hospital rounding, and choice of a 4- or 5-day workweek. Manage about 15 patients per day in a brand-new clinic building, with competitive compensation and visa sponsorship (J-1/H-1B) available. Board-certified/eligible, residents, and new grads are all encouraged to apply.

Employer: Avera Health

Location: Avera Marshall Hospital – Marshall, MN

Type: Part-time, Day Shift

Pay Range: $31.00 – $46.25/hour (depending on experience)

Daytime RN role focused on quality improvement and compliance, not bedside care. You’ll lead clinic quality initiatives, review data, support process improvements, and educate staff on best practices and state/federal quality projects. Requires an active RN license; 1–3 years of clinical nursing is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Marshall’s healthcare network is small enough that good leads travel fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.