📅 Free Global Entrepreneurship Week events at SMSU Nov. 16–19

Southwest Minnesota State University and local partners are hosting three free events for Global Entrepreneurship Week, all at SMSU, 1501 State Street, Marshall in the Lower Conference Center. Events are open to the public and no parking permit is needed in regular, non-reserved spaces.

Monday, Nov. 16 – Future Forward LIVE! (5–7 p.m.)

BINGO at 5:00 p.m., then a live podcast at 6:00 p.m. with local entrepreneurs from Badass Beebout Bouquets and Hmong Rice Wine and Natural Rice Soaps. Food and prizes included.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 – State of Manufacturing (9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.)

Enterprise Minnesota shares results from its 18th annual State of Manufacturing survey, with remarks from President & CEO Mark O'Leary, a regional industry panel, free lunch, and networking.

Registration required: www.enterpriseminnesota.org/state-of-manufacturing/

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Business During Hours (11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.)

Free lunch, networking, and a local vendor market with businesses like Hoffman & Brobst, Borch's Sporting Goods, Walnut Grove Mercantile, Boss Wash LLC, and more.

More info: Southwest Minnesota SBDC, 507-537-7386.