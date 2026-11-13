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Marshall
🏭 Marshall, MN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Marshall’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are some solid options open right now.
Reliability Tech – Marshall, MN
- Employer: ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
- Location: Marshall, MN
- Type: Full-time, day shift (around 40 hrs/week, overtime as needed)
- Pay: $27.53/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Skilled maintenance role doing preventive and predictive work (vibration, infrared, oil analysis) to keep plant equipment running. Comes with strong medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and more.
Production Worker
- Employer: Turkey Valley Farms
- Location: Marshall, MN
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $16.75–$19.10/hour, 40–60 hours/week, some roles can earn $1,000+/week with overtime
- Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed, steady hours, and raises every 6 months in eligible roles. Weekly pay, overtime after 40 hours, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, relocation help, and walk-in interviews Monday–Thursday.
Quality & Safety Manager
- Employer: Ralco
- Location: Marshall, MN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Leadership role owning feed safety, product quality, and plant safety for a global ag company. You’ll run audits, testing programs, supplier quality, and OSHA safety efforts while leading the QA team.
If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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