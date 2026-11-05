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Sports

Marshall cross country heads to state meet Nov. 7

7 days ago
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The Marshall Public Schools girls cross country team and runner Charles Mueller-Thompson will compete at the state meet on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Majestic Oaks Golf Club – Ham Lake. Parking is at Blaine High School. The girls race starts at 2:30 p.m., the boys race at 3:15 p.m., and awards are at 3:45 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for K–12 students. More information and tickets: http://www.mshsl.org/tickets

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marshall Public Schools

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