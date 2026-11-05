🚌 Marshall, MN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Openings

Marshall has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from steady local routes to high-earning OTR work. If you like being on the road, there’s something here whether you have a CDL or not.

Employer: Meyer Logistics Inc.

Meyer Logistics Inc. Location: Marshall, MN

Type: Full-time, local route

Pay: $23.00/hour + quarterly safety bonus

Family-owned company where you run weekday routes in a 26–28 ft box truck (no CDL needed). Day starts around 5:00 a.m., Monday–Friday, with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off) and room to grow if you like steady hours and being home daily.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Marshall, MN (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, OTR owner operator (solo & team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events instead of typical freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked and many teams earning $5,500–$6,500+ per week, plus fuel price guarantee, paid tolls, and insurance support. Passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: Border States (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Marshall, MN

Type: Full-time, local/regional

Pay: $19.01–$27.00 per hour

Mix of driving and warehouse work delivering electrical supplies to customers and branches. You’ll keep a clean truck, handle DOT logs, load/unload, and enjoy strong benefits including health, dental, vision, ESOP, 401(k), paid holidays, and volunteer time. Application deadline: Posted until filled.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on routes, hours, and requirements so you can see if it fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.