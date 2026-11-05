🔧 Multiple Facility Maintenance Openings in Marshall, MN

Marshall’s big-box stores are investing in their buildings, which means steady work for folks who like hands-on, fix-it jobs.

Below is one role posted on several sites, so you can pick the link that works best for you.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Marshall, MN (1221 E Main St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep Walmart’s Marshall store running smoothly by doing general maintenance on the building, equipment, and fixtures. You’ll use skills in plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and material handling equipment, respond to emergency repair calls, and follow a set maintenance schedule.

Good fit if you:

Are 18+ with a high school diploma or equivalent

with a Have vocational/technical training plus experience in a trade (or several years of trade experience)

in a trade (or several years of trade experience) Can lift 50 lbs , work on ladders and at heights , and handle hot/cold temps

, work on , and handle Hold a valid driver’s license and can pass an MVR check

Perks include: Walmart store discount, PTO that accrues, health/vision/dental/life insurance, 401(k) with company match, bonus eligibility, stock purchase plan, and free college through Live Better U for approved programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Marshall, MN (1221 E Main St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is the same General Facilities Maintenance Technician role as above, posted under a separate LinkedIn listing. Duties, requirements, and benefits match the first posting, so apply to whichever LinkedIn link works better for you.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Marshall, MN (1221 E Main St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Indeed posting is also for the same General Facilities Maintenance Technician job at the Marshall Walmart. It includes the full rundown of trade experience needed, driving record requirements, and the full list of benefits and education perks.

If you’ve got trade skills and like keeping a busy store in top shape, this could be a solid long-term spot. Take a few minutes to read through the posting that’s easiest for you and hit apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.