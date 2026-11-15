Marshall’s retail scene is busy right now, and SpartanNash is adding more help across their local stores. All of these roles are part-time and focused on friendly, in-person customer service.

Employer: SpartanNash

SpartanNash Location: 15900 W. Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the register, handle payments (cash, cards, WIC, coupons), and help bag groceries while keeping the front end clean and stocked. Good fit if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: SpartanNash

SpartanNash Location: 15900 W. Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a light leadership role, helping run the store when managers are away—handling customer issues, checking on departments, and sometimes closing the store. Great next step if you have retail experience and want more responsibility.

Employer: SpartanNash

SpartanNash Location: 15900 W. Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on stocking and organizing shelves, rotating products, and keeping aisles clean and full. Ideal if you like working more behind the scenes but still helping shoppers find what they need.

Employer: SpartanNash

SpartanNash Location: 15975 W. Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of cashier work and stocking in a smaller, faster-paced store. You’ll handle lottery and loyalty sign-ups, keep the store and outside area tidy, and make quick, friendly connections with regulars.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.