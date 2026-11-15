Marshall’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these could be a good fit.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants) Location: Marshall, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running: wash dishes, pots, and pans, help with basic food prep, and keep work areas clean and safe. This is a good fit if you don’t mind physical work, hot kitchens, and like being part of a busy restaurant team.

Employer: SpartanNash

Location: 15900 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall, MI 49068

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee drinks, prep simple food, and run the register while giving friendly customer service. Great if you enjoy talking with people, learning coffee shop gear, and want flexible, part-time hours in a grocery setting.

Employer: SpartanNash

Location: 15900 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall, MI 49068

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep, fry, package, and stock deli foods while keeping the area clean and safe. Good for someone who likes hands-on food work, can lift and stand for long periods, and wants steady hours in a store deli.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.