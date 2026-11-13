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🏥 Marshall, MI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Marshall’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new helpers and seasoned nurses. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.
Behavior Technician (No Experience Needed)
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Marshall, MI
- Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time (behavioral health / autism support)
Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy. No experience is required, you get paid 40-hour training, and they cover your RBT certification costs. Great fit if you’ve done childcare, caregiving, teaching, or customer service and want a clear career path in behavioral health.
Travel Med Surg RN – $2,055/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Marshall, MI
- Salary: $2,055 per week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, full-time (36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 13-week contract)
Travel Med-Surg RN role for experienced acute care nurses. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement, plus support from a national staffing agency.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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