Marshall’s coffee-and-donut scene is hopping, and one Dunkin’ location is staffing up across the board. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Dunkin' (franchise)

Dunkin' (franchise) Location: Marshall, MI – 15915 Michigan Ave

Salary: $43,000 – $50,000/year + bonuses (target 50–55K)

Type: Full-time

Lead the whole restaurant operation: manage the team, handle scheduling, inventory, cash, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, bonuses, tuition discounts, and paid training, plus clear paths to advance.

Employer: Dunkin' (franchise)

Dunkin' (franchise) Location: Marshall, MI – 15915 Michigan Ave

Pay: $11.00 – $16.00/hour + tips and bonuses

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Support the General Manager with daily operations, guest satisfaction, and leading the crew. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience, want health benefits, and like the idea of growing into higher leadership.

Employer: Dunkin' (franchise)

Dunkin' (franchise) Location: Marshall, MI – 15915 Michigan Ave

Pay: $11.00 – $16.00/hour + tips and bonuses

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Run your own shifts, coach team members, and keep service fast and friendly. Great step up if you’ve done shift management before and want flexible hours, health benefits, and paid training.

Employer: Dunkin' (franchise)

Dunkin' (franchise) Location: Marshall, MI – 15915 Michigan Ave

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour + tips and bonuses

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Very similar to Shift Leader, but with a slightly higher posted pay range. You’ll guide the crew, keep things clean and food-safe, and help hit sales and service goals, with flexible scheduling, health/dental/vision, and paid training.

Employer: Dunkin' (franchise)

Dunkin' (franchise) Location: Marshall, MI – 15915 Michigan Ave

Pay: $13.73 – $14.00/hour + tips and bonuses

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Entry-level role making drinks and food, taking orders, and keeping the shop tidy. Open to folks 16+, with no education required, and offers employee discounts, free coffee, health benefits, and chances to move up.

Employer: Dunkin' (franchise)

Dunkin' (franchise) Location: Marshall, MI – 15915 Michigan Ave

Pay: $13.73 – $14.00/hour + tips and bonuses

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Focus on crafting coffee and espresso drinks while giving guests a friendly experience. Also open to ages 16+, with flexible schedules, training, and advancement opportunities if you want to build a longer-term path.

If you’re anywhere near Marshall and like the idea of steady work, tips, and free coffee, it’s worth tossing in an application to one or two of these.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.