🏛️ The Marshall County Commissioners will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 9:30 am. The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarshallCountyIN. For disability-related accommodations, you can contact the ADA Coordinator at (574) 935-8720 at least two business days before the meeting.

The agenda starts at 9:30 am with public input on agenda items. At 9:40 am, the Highway Department will report. At 9:50 am, the Marshall County Council on Aging (Janis Holiday) will give a quarterly report, present Operating Invoice 1528, and ask to ratify a Section 5311 Grant Agreement Contract.

At 10:00 am, Purdue Extension (Brittney Schori) will share updates. At 10:10 am, Veterans Service Officer Pam Schweizer-Betz and Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs representative Mark Gourley will present key performance indicators.

At 10:20 am, the Highway Department returns for the 2027 Annual Bid Opening. At 10:30 am, EMA (Jack Garner) will talk about work with the National Weather Service.

At 10:40 am, the Health Department (Jackie Franks) will seek ratification of Fetal-Infant Mortality Review Program Grant Agreement Contract 104863. At 10:50 am, the Sheriff Department (Les McFarland) will discuss the 2027 vehicle purchase.

At 11:00 am, the County Auditor will ask to approve minutes from November 2, 2026 and the October 28, 2026 Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Project Public Hearing, plus AP and payroll claims.

At 11:10 am, there is general public comment. At 11:20 am, Commissioners will handle their items, including ratifying a CASA Program Grant Application, then adjourn.