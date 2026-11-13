The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings for all of northern Alabama from 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2026, and 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Northwest winds of 10–15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, are expected on November 13, 2026, and cold air is likely to bring a hard/killing freeze with temperatures below 28°F to most of the region on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Winds are expected to stay light over the weekend, with no added wind chill threat.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marshall County Emergency Management Agency