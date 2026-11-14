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Mars
📅 Chili cookoff & Steelers watch to support Mars Library
12 days ago
📅 Chili Cookoff Fundraiser for Mars Public Library
Spend the afternoon at the Mars Area Public Library, enjoying chili, football, and community fun while supporting the library.
When: November 22 at 12:30 PM
Where: 107 Grand Ave., Mars, PA 16046
Phone: (724) 625-9048
What to expect:
- Amazing chili from local competitors
- Stick City Brewing on site
- The Steelers game on TV so you won’t miss a play
Come hungry, wear your black and gold, and help crown this year’s Chili Cookoff Champion while supporting the Mars Public Library.
More Info: Chili Cookoff - Benefits the Mars Public Library |...
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