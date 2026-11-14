📅 Chili Cookoff Fundraiser for Mars Public Library

Spend the afternoon at the Mars Area Public Library, enjoying chili, football, and community fun while supporting the library.

When: November 22 at 12:30 PM

Where: 107 Grand Ave., Mars, PA 16046

Phone: (724) 625-9048

What to expect:

Amazing chili from local competitors

from local competitors Stick City Brewing on site

on site The Steelers game on TV so you won’t miss a play

Come hungry, wear your black and gold, and help crown this year’s Chili Cookoff Champion while supporting the Mars Public Library.