📅 Mars girls soccer plays PIAA quarterfinal Nov. 14

Mars Area High School’s Girls Varsity Soccer Team will play the Dubois Area Beavers in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Location: Armstrong Junior/Senior High School (Kittanning, Pa.)

The Lady Planets reached the state playoffs after winning the 2026 WPIAL Class 3A Championship, finishing the regular season 13-1-1 (8-1-1 in Section 3-3A) and stacking up several playoff wins.

Tickets: All PIAA playoff tickets are $10 and can be bought online at www.piaa.org/sports/tickets.aspx?from=hellobar.

For more details on the championships, visit www.piaa.org/sports/championship_details.aspx?sport=soccer.

If you’re part of the Mars community, this is a great chance to cheer on the team in a big state playoff game.