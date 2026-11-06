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Mars
📅 Fall Craft Show at Mars Area High & Middle Schools
8 days ago
📅 Fall Craft Show at Mars Area Schools
The High School MISA/AFS Chapter Fall Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
The event will take place at both Mars Area High School and Mars Area Middle School in Mars, PA.
If you enjoy handmade items or want to support school groups, you can stop by anytime during the event hours to browse and shop from the craft vendors.
More Info: High School - MISA/AFS Chapter Fall Craft Show | M...
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