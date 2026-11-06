🎁 Community Freebies Around Mars — Furniture You Can Claim

Free furniture is popping up around Mars and nearby townships this week. If you’re setting up a home or just need a refresh, these local neighbors are giving away some solid pieces.

Item: Queen/Full 4‑post bed frame with full mattress, box springs, and sheets

Condition: Bed is OMF and described as very gently used. Queen frame is solid and includes side rails.

Location: Seven Fields, Seven Fields, PA

Source: Nextdoor

Contact: 724-544-1627 (listed by poster)

Nice option if you need a full-size bed setup and a sturdy frame that can work with a queen configuration.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Amish made pine armoire/TV cabinet with 2 side pieces that include shelving

Condition: Free; hardware not included

Main cabinet dimensions: 45" W x 77" H x 23 1/2" D

Side pieces dimensions (each): 26" W x 71 1/2" H x 12" D

Location: Northwest Marshall, Mars, PA (pickup in Marshall Twp)

Pickup timing: Needs to be picked up by Sunday 11/8

Source: Nextdoor

Notes from poster: Making basement space for their grandson to play; serious inquiries only.

Great if you need extra storage or a TV cabinet and have a way to move larger furniture.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pennsylvania House striped wingback chair

Condition: Fabric is a little faded, but chair is described as heavy and solid

Best for: Living room, reading nook, or study

Location: Northwest Marshall, Mars, PA

Source: Nextdoor

Nice classic-style chair if you want something sturdy and don’t mind a bit of fading on the fabric.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in the Mars area tend to go quickly, especially solid furniture like this. If something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.