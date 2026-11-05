📅 Mars girls soccer plays WPIAL Class 3A final Nov. 7

📅 Girls Varsity Soccer WPIAL Championship Final – Nov. 7

The Mars Area High School Girls Varsity Soccer Team will play the Shaler Area Titans in the final game of the 2026 WPIAL Class 3A Girls Varsity Soccer Championships on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. at FNB Stadium.

Mars reached the final after wins over:

Penn-Trafford (1–0 OT, semifinals on Nov. 3 )

(1–0 OT, semifinals on ) South Fayette (2–1, quarterfinals on Oct. 29 )

(2–1, quarterfinals on ) West Allegheny (5–0, first round on Oct. 26)

The team finished the regular season 13-1-1 overall and 8-1-1 in Section 3-3A.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the gate or online at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/wpial-soccer-tickets/artist/2052373

For more details on the tournament, visit: https://wpial.org/tournaments/?id=6