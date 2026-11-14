Marrero’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially in auto parts and store merchandising. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages , PTO, 401(k) + stock purchase , health, dental, vision)

Not listed (includes , PTO, , health, dental, vision) Work the counter helping retail and installer customers find the right parts, handle phone orders, returns, and light in-store services like battery tests and wiper installs. Bilingual candidates encouraged, and there’s strong promote-from-within growth potential.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed ( competitive pay , 401(k) with match , discounts, health benefits for part-time)

Not listed ( , , discounts, health benefits for part-time) Support the Store Manager, lead the sales team, and keep the store running smoothly while delivering “WOW” customer service. Good fit if you have some leadership or auto retail experience and want flexible hours plus room to grow.

Employer: American Greetings

American Greetings Location: 4810 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072

Type: Part-time (~10 hrs/week, up to ~16 hrs around holidays)

Pay: $13.10/hr to start, $13.80/hr after 6 months , $14.50/hr after 1 year

to start, , Set up and stock greeting cards and party items in a local store, working mostly daytime hours with a flexible schedule and paid training. Great if you like working on your own, staying organized, and want a light, steady side job.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.