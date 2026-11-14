Marrero has a few solid hands-on jobs open right now, from steady janitorial work to outdoor equipment operation with state benefits.

Employer: SE LA Flood Protection Authority – West (State of Louisiana)

SE LA Flood Protection Authority – West (State of Louisiana) Location: Marrero, LA

Salary: $2,272 – $4,089 monthly (based on qualifications/experience)

(based on qualifications/experience) Type: Classified, Probational (up to 24 months)

Operate commercial mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and crew trucks to help keep the West Bank flood protection system in shape. No experience required, state benefits (insurance, retirement, paid holidays, parental leave), and all training provided.

Note: There’s a similar posting tied to Nunez Community College, but it’s the same Mobile Equipment Operator Light role with the Flood Protection Authority, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Diversified Maintenance (posting via Allied Universal)

(posting via Allied Universal) Location: Marrero, LA

Salary: $12/hour, weekly pay

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Sun, 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Clean and maintain floors, restrooms, windows, and common areas at commercial sites. Morning schedule, steady hours, and on-the-job training if you’re new to janitorial work.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.