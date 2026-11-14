Marrero’s healthcare hubs are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these admin roles could be a great fit.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Category: Unit Secretary / Unit Clerk (Med/Surg)

Help run a busy Med/Surg nursing station by handling charts, orders, and phone calls while supporting nurses and patients. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of healthcare unit clerk/secretary experience and want to be at the heart of patient care.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Category: Unit Secretary / Unit Clerk (Acute Care)

Similar to the Med/Surg role but focused on acute care patients, you’ll keep the unit running smoothly with clerical work, order entry, and communication support. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, calm under pressure, and have 1–3 years of healthcare unit clerk experience.

Employer: LCMC Health – Westpark Campus

Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Category: Patient Registration / Front Desk

Be the first face patients see—greet visitors, register patients, verify insurance, schedule appointments, and explain basic financial info. Great for someone with 2+ years of customer service or healthcare experience who enjoys helping people and staying organized.

If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full posting, and apply with a complete, accurate application so you don’t get screened out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.