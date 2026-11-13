Marrero’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics looking for people who want to care for the community. If you’re in nursing or dental, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Part-time / PRN (min. 2 shifts per month)

Salary: Not listed

Great for current nursing students (sophomore level or higher) who want real hospital experience while in school. You’ll work under RNs in Acute Care, Cardiac, Surgical Services, Neuroscience, ICU, and ER, with flexible shifts that fit around classes and a strong focus on building RN skills.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

– West Jefferson Medical Center Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Patient Care Tech role on the front lines of inpatient care. You’ll help with vitals, blood sugars, hygiene, and rounding while working closely with the nursing team. Requires a high school diploma, AHA BLS, and about 1 year of clinical care experience (CNA/PCT preferred).

Employer: Magnolia Dentistry

Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, Mon–Thu)

Salary: $50.00 – $55.00 per hour

Nice fit if you want a flexible schedule in a smaller practice setting. You’ll handle cleanings, X-rays, and patient education, with perks like employee discount, paid time off, parental leave, and flexible hours.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.