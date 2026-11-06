🏥 Marrero, LA Healthcare Jobs: Several Openings at LCMC Health

Marrero’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially around West Jefferson Medical Center. If you’re in nursing, EMS, or lab work, there are some solid options to check out this week.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is on a day shift Neurosciences unit, leading and coordinating patient care for neuro patients. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with wound care and infection control, and hold a current Louisiana RN license and AHA BLS.

Note: This job also appears on LinkedIn, but it’s the same position. The Indeed link above is enough to apply.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: Marrero, LA

Type: PRN / Part-time, variable hours

Salary: Not listed

Provide basic life support in the field and support the ER, handling assessments, airway control, bleeding, and transport. You’ll need Louisiana EMT-B, NREMT-B, Class D driver’s license, BLS, and defensive driving certification.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: Marrero, LA

Type: PRN / Part-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Mother/Baby unit, caring for newborns and supporting new moms with breastfeeding, education, and recovery. Requires a current Louisiana RN license, AHA BLS, and PALS within 6 months of hire.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: Marrero, LA

Type: Part-time, variable hours

Salary: Not listed

Handle specimen processing, phlebotomy, labeling, and lab clerical work to keep the lab running smoothly. Needs 1 year of related experience, High School Diploma/GED, BLS (AHA), and Louisiana LSBME Lab Assistant license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page. Take a few minutes to polish your resume, then send in those applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.