Marquette’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to travel nursing and holistic care. If you’re an RN, there’s a mix of steady local work and flexible travel gigs right now.

Employer: UP Health System – Marquette

UP Health System – Marquette Location: Marquette, MI

Type: Full-time, salaried (0.8 FTE, 64 hrs/pp)

Schedule: 8-hour day shifts, Monday–Friday

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified applicants

Lead a fast-paced 24/7 Emergency Department team at a 222-bed hospital. You’ll manage staff, budgets, and quality of care, while still having the chance to step into patient care when needed. Requires a current Michigan RN license, 2+ years nursing experience, and leadership experience preferred, plus BLS and other advanced certifications (some can be earned after hire).

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Marquette, MI (travel assignment)

Type: Travel RN contract

Travel RN contract Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus possible tax-free stipend (range reviewed with you before submission)

Join a national travel network as an Operating Room RN, working scrub or circulating roles in hospital surgeries. You’ll work with one recruiter, get no mid-contract pay cuts, and may qualify for referral bonuses and license reimbursement when you take new-state assignments. Requires 1+ year recent OR experience, MI RN license, ACLS & BLS, and comfort in high-stress OR settings.

Employer: Holistic & integrative medicine practice

Holistic & integrative medicine practice Location: Marquette, MI

Type: Part-time (about 27–30 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu 9–5; Wed 11–5; no evenings, weekends, or major holidays

Pay: $30.00 – $32.00 per hour

Work in a wellness-focused clinic offering IV therapy, HBOT, BHRT, and regenerative medicine. You’ll use your phlebotomy and IV skills, get full training on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and build long-term relationships with patients. Includes PTO and employee discounts, but no health insurance benefits at this time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.