Marquette’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, and several spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and meeting new people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Miller Apple LP)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Miller Apple LP) Location: Marquette, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Back-of-house role keeping dishes, utensils, and the kitchen clean in a friendly, fast-paced restaurant. Perks include meal discounts, 401(k), flexible schedules, and a solid work atmosphere; open to candidates 16+ who like teamwork and staying busy.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Miller Apple LP)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Miller Apple LP) Location: Marquette, MI

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Base pay plus tips (total pay is an estimate based on tips)

Front-of-house role focused on guest service and table waiting in a casual dining setting. Good fit if you’re 18+, have reliable transportation, and want flexible schedules, competitive wages, and room to grow into roles like bartender, host/hostess, or to-go specialist.

Employer: SmartStyle (Requis Salons franchise)

(Requis Salons franchise) Location: Marquette, MI (inside Walmart)

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: Up to $40/hour + tips, plus product commissions

Salon role for a licensed cosmetologist or barber offering cuts, color, waxing, and more in a busy, walk-in friendly location. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, daily tips, bonuses, ongoing training, and career growth into leadership or education teams.

Employer: Hudson's Classic Bar and Grill

Location: Marquette, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $5.99 – $8.00/hour + tips

Hybrid role where you welcome and seat guests, manage the seating chart, and serve tables. Includes side work like cleaning and stocking, plus 401(k) with match, employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off for an in-person, team-focused job.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.