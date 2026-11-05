🛒 Marquette, MI Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible Customer-Facing Roles

Marquette’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local routes looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like talking with customers, staying active, and having some schedule flexibility, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Marquette, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by location, experience, and role (not listed exactly)

Help shoppers with their home projects, from finding products to loading carts and answering questions. This role is great if you enjoy staying on your feet, learning different departments (like tools, paint, garden), and want benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Marquette, MI

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Support the store behind the scenes so guests have a smooth shopping experience—stocking shelves, setting displays, helping with inventory, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you like beauty products, can handle early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays, and enjoy detailed, hands-on work.

Employer: Imperial Beverage

Location: Marquette, MI area

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50–$20.00 per hour

Drive your own car to local stores and stock beer, wine, and spirits—filling shelves and coolers, rotating product, and building displays. This is a good pick if you want flexible, active work, can lift around 30 lbs repeatedly, and like perks such as 401(k) with match, PTO starting in year one, weekly pay, and paid volunteer time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.