🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs Around Marquette, MI

Marquette has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from evening cleaning to full-time apartment maintenance with benefits.

Here are several building and grounds roles hiring locally:

Employer: DUST FOR YOU

DUST FOR YOU Location: Marquette, MI (on the road, commercial sites)

(on the road, commercial sites) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday 5:00 pm–11:00 pm (sometimes to midnight), plus some daytime weekend hours

Keep offices and other commercial spaces clean and safe—floors, restrooms, common areas, and more. Good fit if you like evening work, can handle lifting and floor equipment, and want steady hours after 5 pm.

Employer: RIVERSIDE AUTO GROUP (UP North Car Wash)

Location: Marquette, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: Paid training

Help cars leave sparkling clean while keeping the wash area tidy and safe. Great if you enjoy working outside, staying active on your feet, and talking with customers.

Employer: Medallion Management, Inc.

Location: Marquette, MI (The Preserve @ Orianna Ridge Apartments)

(The Preserve @ Orianna Ridge Apartments) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, HSA, life insurance, vision, paid time off

Full-time property maintenance role handling repairs, unit turns, snow and ice removal, grounds care, and common-area cleaning. You’ll need your own tools and be willing to be on-call every other week for emergencies.

Employer: Medallion Management, Inc.

Location: Marquette, MI (Whetstone Village Apartments)

(Whetstone Village Apartments) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, HSA, life insurance, vision, paid time off

Similar to the Orianna Ridge role but at Whetstone Village, with higher pay for experienced maintenance techs. You’ll handle plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting, grounds, snow removal, and be on-call every other week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details that help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.