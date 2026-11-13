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🏥 Marlette, MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week
Healthcare hiring is steady in Marlette, MI right now, especially for folks who like hands-on patient care and helping seniors.
Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.
EMT – Full Time (EMS Department)
- Employer: Aspire Rural Health System
- Location: Marlette, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on the front lines of emergency care, responding to 911 calls and providing pre-hospital treatment. You’ll need an EMT or AEMT license, CPR/BLS, and a valid driver’s license with a clean record.
Resident Care Aide – The Heartlands
- Employer: Aspire Rural Health System
- Location: The Heartlands, Marlette, MI
- Type: Casual, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Support older adults, many with dementia, by helping with daily care, meals, activities, and light housekeeping. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, CPR/First Aid, and a real heart for seniors.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—local healthcare jobs tend to update quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.