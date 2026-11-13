Healthcare hiring is steady in Marlette, MI right now, especially for folks who like hands-on patient care and helping seniors.

Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Aspire Rural Health System

Aspire Rural Health System Location: Marlette, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the front lines of emergency care, responding to 911 calls and providing pre-hospital treatment. You’ll need an EMT or AEMT license, CPR/BLS, and a valid driver’s license with a clean record.

Employer: Aspire Rural Health System

Aspire Rural Health System Location: The Heartlands, Marlette, MI

Type: Casual, Days

Salary: Not listed

Support older adults, many with dementia, by helping with daily care, meals, activities, and light housekeeping. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, CPR/First Aid, and a real heart for seniors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—local healthcare jobs tend to update quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.