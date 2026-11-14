Marlborough’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from urgent care clinics to home health. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.

Employer: American Family Care (AFC)

American Family Care (AFC) Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 – $24.50 per hour

Fast-paced urgent care role where you’ll do a mix of clinical work (vitals, labs, EKGs, procedures) and front-desk/insurance tasks. Good fit if you’re a certified MA with at least 1 year of insurance verification/registration experience and can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Zenith Primary and Urgent Care

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $60.00 – $80.00 per hour

Join a physician-owned practice that blends primary and urgent care, with no overnight shifts and flexible scheduling. Comes with sign-on bonus, health benefits, 401(k), CME allowance, quarterly bonus, and malpractice/tail coverage for experienced NPs/PAs in primary care.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Marlborough & Shrewsbury, MA (senior living communities)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $45.00 – $53.00 per point, plus $2,500 sign-on bonus

Part-time LPN role doing home health visits in assisted and independent living communities, with a flexible schedule and strong benefits (paid holidays, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match). Ideal if you have 1+ year of recent sub-acute/rehab LPN experience and want better work/life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—local clinics and home health teams are hiring often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.