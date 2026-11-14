Marlborough has a nice mix of corporate and mission-driven sales and marketing jobs right now. If you like closing deals or building online communities, these three are worth a look.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Marlborough, MA (territory-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,700 – $124,700/year + uncapped commissions

This is a hunter-style, B2B outside sales role selling R&D tax credit services to mid-market companies. You’ll run your own book of business, use ADP’s tech and training, and earn commission on top of a strong base with benefits starting day one.

Employer: Special Olympics Massachusetts

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (hourly)

Full-time, Salary: $40,000 – $42,500/year

Perfect if you love social media, content creation, and sports with a purpose. You’ll run TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, email content, and capture video/photo at events to grow awareness, volunteers, and donors around inclusion.

Employer: Arrow Electronics

Location: Remote in Massachusetts (travel to Arrow office as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.80 – $35.20/hour (plus incentive pay)

Senior-level role managing key customer accounts in the electronics space. You’ll own strategy, pricing, and service for your accounts, work mostly remote, and get solid benefits plus growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.