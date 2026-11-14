Marlborough’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to college prep. If you like helping kids learn and grow, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC)

South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC) Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM, 37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a nurturing early childhood classroom, planning activities that support social, emotional, cognitive, physical, and language growth. Strong benefits stand out here: up to 3 weeks vacation, 2 weeks sick time, 12 paid holidays, employer-paid life and long-term disability, medical/dental/vision, and 403(b) with match.

Employer: TIMS Education Solutions LLC / Illuminate Montessori

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Support a Montessori Lead Teacher in a calm, child-centered classroom, helping kids build independence and focus. Good fit if you want to learn Montessori: you’ll get hands-on mentoring, paid time off, health/dental/vision, and a 401(k).

Employer: Marlborough College

Location: Marlborough, MA (role is based at the College)

(role is based at the College) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role guiding students’ higher education, careers education, and employability under one strategic vision. Ideal if you know UK and international university admissions and want to lead a team helping students plan life after school; perks include pension scheme, sports facilities, BUPA private medical insurance, and training opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in start dates, schedules, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.