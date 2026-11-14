Marlborough’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring. Good options here if you like people, steady hours, and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Nouria

Nouria Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour starting

Help run a busy convenience store and gas station, support the Store Manager, and lead the team. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year retail experience, can work any shift including weekends, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: FYZICAL (physical therapy clinic)

(physical therapy clinic) Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk role at a physical therapy clinic, handling phones, scheduling, new patient intake, and payments. Great if you like helping people in a healthcare setting and are organized, kind, and good with details.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour starting

Work the front of house taking orders, running the drive-thru, and keeping the dining room clean. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.