Marlborough’s hotel scene is busy, and local spots are hiring people who like working with guests and staying on their feet. If you enjoy a friendly, fast-paced environment, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton / Buffalo Lodging Associates

Hampton by Hilton / Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour

Work at a busy 142-room Hampton Inn right off US-20 and I-495, greeting guests, handling check-ins/outs, and taking reservations. You’ll need open schedule flexibility (7–3, 3–11, 12–8, plus weekends/holidays) and solid customer service skills; in return you get weekly pay, strong benefits, and hotel discounts for you and your family.

Employer: Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Likely full-time (supervisory role)

Likely (supervisory role) Pay: Not listed

Lead the front desk team, handle guest questions and issues, and help drive room sales using suggestive selling. This is a good step up if you have 2–3 years of hotel front office experience, and it comes with group insurance, paid time off, referral bonuses, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Embassy Suites by Hilton / Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 5:00 AM – 1:00 PM , weekends/holidays as needed

, weekends/holidays as needed Pay: $21–$26/hour (depending on experience and other factors)

Early birds, this one’s for you: cook made-to-order breakfast, keep the buffet stocked, and help deliver one of the most-loved parts of a guest’s stay. You’ll get Hilton travel discounts, incentives, PTO (if eligible), medical/dental/vision, a 401(k) with match, and room to grow in a large hotel group.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many hotels are open to training the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.